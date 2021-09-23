Wireless Cos. Say Mo. City's Right-Of-Way Fee Too High

By J. Edward Moreno (September 23, 2021, 8:04 PM EDT) -- The Wireless Internet Service Providers Association has told the Federal Trade Commission it supports Bluebird Network's petition for the agency to prevent what it considers an exorbitantly high fee that the city of Columbia, Missouri, charged Bluebird for rights of way. WISPA said the FCC should reject the per-linear-foot-fee the city charges on the grounds that the fee requirement violates Section 253 of the Communications Act of 1934 by making it harder for Bluebird to provide interstate or intrastate telecommunications services Louis Peraertz, vice president of policy for WISPA, said in a statement that rights-of-way and access to state-controlled assets must...

