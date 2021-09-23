Illinois Hit With More Suits Over Pot Biz Licensing Process

By Sarah Jarvis (September 23, 2021, 8:57 PM EDT) -- Three cannabis companies have brought lawsuits in state court against the Illinois Department of Agriculture after it disqualified their applications for craft grow and transporter licenses, urging the court to reverse the department's decisions. The three suits, all filed in Cook County Circuit Court in the past week, were brought by Prairie State Cannabis LLC, Cannabus LLC and ia GP LLC. The trio said their license bids were either scrapped erroneously or without proper notification of alleged errors in their applications, or both. Prairie alleged in its Sept. 17 suit that it timely submitted applications for a transporter license and a craft grow...

