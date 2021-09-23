Retirees Get Green Light For $8M Deal With Pension Plan

By Rachel Stone (September 23, 2021, 8:03 PM EDT) -- An Arizona federal court gave an early nod Thursday to a nearly $8 million settlement between a United Food and Commercial Workers pension plan and a worker suing on behalf of nearly 400 retirees who claimed the plan withheld or tried to recoup benefits. In Thursday's order, U.S. District Judge Diane J. Humetewa granted preliminary approval to the $7,950,000 deal, which aims to resolve Robert Koch's November 2020 suit claiming the Desert States Employers & UFCW Unions Pension Plan stripped him and hundreds of others of certain pension benefits. According to his Employee Retirement Income Security Act lawsuit, the multi-employer pension...

