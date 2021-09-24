Employment Authority: High Court Petitions & NLRB Conflicts

Law360 (September 24, 2021, 9:59 PM EDT) -- Law360 Employment Authority covers the biggest employment cases and trends. Catch up this week with a look at four discrimination cases that could be taken up by the U.S. Supreme Court next term, how states and prosecutors are treating wage theft as a criminal offense, and how new Democratic members of the NLRB may face conflict of interest accusations based on their past work for labor unions. Find these stories and more great labor and employment law coverage in Law360 Employment Authority. Take advantage of limited complimentary access by signing up for one or more of the Employment Authority newsletters here....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS