Williams Mullen Grows Richmond Office With Atty Trio

By Adrian Cruz (September 28, 2021, 3:01 PM EDT) -- Williams Mullen continued its growth this year with the addition of three new attorneys to its Richmond, Virginia office, bolstering its capabilities in the immigration, real estate and litigation practices, the firm announced. Camila Conte, Sam Lee and Max So joined Williams Mullen earlier this month as associates in the firm's labor, employment and immigration, financial services and real estate, and litigation practice groups. Conte told Law360 on Monday she chose to join the firm because of its reputation in the Richmond area along with previous positive experiences with some of the firm's members. "Through law school and the time I've...

