9th Circ. Reverses Order Requiring LA To House Homeless

By Dave Simpson (September 23, 2021, 10:58 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit said Thursday a California federal judge was wrong to rely on unpled claims and theories, and outside research, in granting a preliminary injunction that would have required the city and county of Los Angeles to provide housing for the homeless people living on Skid Row. In a unanimous, published decision penned by U.S. Circuit Judge Jacqueline Nguyen, the panel said that while none of the parties took issue with U.S. District Judge David O. Carter's conclusion that structural racism played a significant role in L.A. homelessness, this wasn't an argument put forth by the plaintiffs, LA Alliance for...

