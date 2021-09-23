Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

9th Circ. Reverses Order Requiring LA To House Homeless

By Dave Simpson (September 23, 2021, 10:58 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit said Thursday a California federal judge was wrong to rely on unpled claims and theories, and outside research, in granting a preliminary injunction that would have required the city and county of Los Angeles to provide housing for the homeless people living on Skid Row.

In a unanimous, published decision penned by U.S. Circuit Judge Jacqueline Nguyen, the panel said that while none of the parties took issue with U.S. District Judge David O. Carter's conclusion that structural racism played a significant role in L.A. homelessness, this wasn't an argument put forth by the plaintiffs, LA Alliance for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!