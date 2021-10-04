SDNY Appellate Deputy Chief Joins Boutique Firm Perry Guha

By Sarah Jarvis (October 4, 2021, 4:37 PM EDT) -- A former deputy chief of appeals with the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office has joined boutique firm Perry Guha LLP as a partner, bringing with her nearly 14 years of experience in the federal prosecutor's office. Anna Skotko, who was also the acting deputy chief of the Criminal Division of the Southern District of New York, will stay based in New York. Skotko told Law360 on Monday that she was drawn to Perry Guha for the breadth and quality of the firm's work, the opportunity to help the firm build out more and because its attorneys are "just really good people" who share her...

