SEC Says $100M Auto-Loan Securitization Was Fraudulent

By Katryna Perera (September 24, 2021, 5:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has filed suit against two former executives of an Illinois-based automobile finance company for allegedly misleading investors about the subprime automobile loans that backed a $100 million offering by the company. The suit was filed Thursday in Illinois federal court against James Collins and Robert DiMeo, co-founders of Honor Finance LLC, which opened in 2000 and ended operations in 2018, according to the complaint. The SEC alleges that Collins and DiMeo made false and misleading statements about Honor's servicing practices in connection with the offering, Honor Automobile Trust Securitization 2016-1, also known as HATS....

