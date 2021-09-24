Calif. Jury Awards $5M In Landmark Cannabis Antitrust Case

By Lauren Berg (September 24, 2021, 3:56 PM EDT) -- A California jury Thursday awarded $5 million in damages to a marijuana company that said it was prevented from opening in Richmond by a rival group of dispensaries looking to control the local cannabis market, in what the plaintiff's attorneys characterized as the first cannabis-related antitrust case. A Contra Costa jury found that two out of three owners of Richmond Patient's Group agreed to work together to prevent Richmond Compassionate Care Collective from leasing or buying a storefront in Richmond, California, which caused the company harm. The jury said Darrin Parle and William Koziol had a hand in preventing Richmond Compassionate...

