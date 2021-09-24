Subcontractor Seeks $3M From Arlington Road Job

By McCord Pagan (September 24, 2021, 5:01 PM EDT) -- A subcontractor for a road renovation job at Arlington National Cemetery has sued the contractor in Virginia federal court for more than $3 million, saying it was wrongly terminated from the government contract and was blocked from fixing problems. Allan Myers VA Inc. sued Ocean Construction Services Inc. as well as Westfield Insurance Co., which issued a payment bond for the contract, on Thursday in federal court. Myers said in the lawsuit that it was seeking roughly $3.2 million for items such as unpaid work on the project, cost of change orders and materials left on the job site it was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS