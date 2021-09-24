John Stossel Says Facebook Defamed Him With Fact-Checks

By Lauren Berg (September 24, 2021, 5:29 PM EDT) -- Facebook defamed veteran journalist John Stossel by flagging two of his video reports interviewing climate change experts as containing factual inaccuracies, even though none of the reported information was false, according to a federal lawsuit filed this week in California. Stossel, whose long career has spanned ABC News, "20/20" and the Fox Business Network, said that when he challenged the fact-check, Facebook and two French fact-checking nonprofits — Science Feedback and Climate Feedback — stated that the issue was about the "tone" of Stossel's reports and the "broader claims" they explored, not about any specific false facts, according to the complaint, filed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS