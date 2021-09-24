Walgreens Escapes 'Pink Tax' Suit Over Hair Loss Meds

By Jonathan Capriel (September 24, 2021, 5:49 PM EDT) -- A California federal court has tossed a proposed class action against Walgreens by a shopper accusing the company of charging a "pink tax" on women's hair loss products, finding that the pharmacy chain can't deviate on the labeling approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. U.S. Magistrate Judge Sallie Kim found on Thursday that federal law preempts most claims brought by Brigette Lowe alleging that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. and its subsidiary Walgreen Co. sell generic hair loss products for women that contain the same formula as treatments it sells for men that cost about $3.32 less per ounce....

