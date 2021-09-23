Disney Wrong to Push Co. From Bill Nye Suit, Court Told

By Craig Clough (September 23, 2021, 11:33 PM EDT) -- A company claiming it's a profit participant in the TV show "Bill Nye the Science Guy" urged a California appeals court Thursday to overturn a ruling that it doesn't have standing to sue The Walt Disney Co. and Buena Vista Television LLC for a larger share of profits than it's already received. During a hearing where the attorneys and one justice appeared remotely, A. Raymond Hamrick of Hamrick & Evans LLP told the panel that the trial court was wrong to grant the defendants' motion for summary adjudication, arguing that Buena Vista paid AbleSoft Inc. over $1 million over a 15-year period because of the company's...

