Uber Gears Up For UK Pension Plan For Drivers After Ruling

By Martin Croucher (September 24, 2021, 12:12 PM BST) -- Uber said on Friday that it has launched a pension plan for its 70,000 drivers based in Britain, as the retirement savings watchdog said that other gig-economy employers should follow suit. The move by the ride-hailing and food delivery service comes after the U.K's Supreme Court ruled in February that Uber drivers are legally classed as employees. They are therefore required to have access to minimum salaries, holiday pay and an occupational pension scheme. Uber said that many of its drivers also work with other, similar gig economy services — including Bolt, Ola and Addison Lee — and called for those...

