Law360's Pro Say: Discovery Debacle At Arnold & Porter

Law360 (September 24, 2021, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Endo Pharmaceuticals and its attorneys at Arnold & Porter are facing accusations of serious discovery misconduct during opioid litigation across the country, threatening the company with huge liability and the lawyers with reputational damage. On this week's episode of Law360's Pro Say podcast, we break down the growing debacle. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and explain what you need to know about key legal developments. This Week Ep. 217: Discovery Debacle At Arnold & Porter Your browser does not support the audio element. Opioid litigation across the...

