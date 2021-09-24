Insurers Win Injunction Against Engineer Over Oil Leak Claims

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (September 24, 2021, 5:21 PM BST) -- A London court on Friday found in favor of a group of insurers fighting to protect an injunction that prevents an engineering company from suing them over claims in a negligence suit linked to a major oil spill in Canada. High Court Judge Richard Jacobs upheld an attempt by the majority of a group of insurers hoping to stop John Wood Group PLC and its subsidiary, Wood Group Canada Inc., moving ahead with legal proceedings in Alberta, Canada over a negligence lawsuit arising out of an oil leak. Judge Jacobs held that most of the insurance contracts at issue had a...

