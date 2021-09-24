COVID Test Maker, Analytics Firm Price IPOs Totaling $740M

By Tom Zanki (September 24, 2021, 7:07 PM EDT) -- A COVID-19 home test maker and a software analytics firm went public Friday after raising a combined $740 million in a pair of initial public offerings, guided by four law firms, concluding a busy but bumpy week for IPOs. San Diego-based Cue Health Inc. raised $200 million after selling 12.5 million shares at $16 apiece, marking the midpoint of its range of $15 to $17 a share. Cue is advised by WilmerHale, and its underwriters are represented by Cooley LLP. Boise, Idaho-based Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. raised $540 million after selling 30 million shares at $18 each, topping its range of...

