UK Celebs Bolster Privacy Claims Against Tabloid Publisher

By Bonnie Eslinger (September 24, 2021, 7:27 PM BST) -- A London judge allowed several British celebrities on Friday to bolster their phone hacking claims against one of the U.K.'s biggest newspaper groups by providing published articles they say violated their privacy. Articles published by Mirror Group Newspapers were put before High Court Judge Timothy Fancourt on behalf of 12 stars, including Paul Merson, a TV pundit and former Arsenal footballer, and the "EastEnders" actress known as Patsy Palmer. In his ruling, the judge said he made his decisions based on written submissions without a hearing. The judge granted Merson's request to add a 1996 article with the headline "Merson in split with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS