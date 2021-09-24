Colonial Gas Mixing Illegal, Shipper Tells 3rd Circ.

By Clark Mindock (September 24, 2021, 7:26 PM EDT) -- A Third Circuit panel on Friday questioned whether a dispute over a Colonial Pipeline Co.-affiliated refiner's mixing of butane with a shipper's gasoline would be better resolved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission than the courts. During oral argument, as shipper George E. Warren LLC contends it's owed millions because it received lower-quality gas mixed with butane, the panel questioned how much the courts can do and what must be left to federal regulators. GEW is appealing a lower court ruling that a FERC-approved tariff governing the transportation of petroleum products allowed refiner Powder Springs Logistics LLC, a joint venture between Colonial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS