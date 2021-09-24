3rd Circ. Won't Revive NJ Worker's Power Plant Injury Suit

By Mike Curley (September 24, 2021, 2:41 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Friday gave a win to Calpine Corp. in a suit alleging its negligence caused an injury to a contractor who was removing copper wire from its Pennsville power plant, saying the company owed no duty of care to the worker. A three-judge panel affirmed a summary judgment that freed Calpine from a suit by Michael Krough, saying his direct employer, not Calpine, had control over his duties and how he performed them. According to court documents, Calpine hired Brandenburg Industrial Service Co. to perform demolition and other work at the Deepwater Energy Center in Pennsville, and Brandenburg...

