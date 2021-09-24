Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Rice Exec Settles Discrimination Suit, Ducks Sanctions

By Matthew Santoni (September 24, 2021, 3:30 PM EDT) -- A former Rice Energy vice president has settled his racial discrimination claim and won't have to pay sanctions for filing suits in two different counties, according to a pair of orders from a Pittsburgh federal judge.

An early neutral evaluation process resolved what remained of Babatunde Ajayi's lawsuit against Rice — now merged with EQT Corp. — so U.S. District Judge Robert J. Colville ordered the case closed Thursday. On Friday, Judge Colville denied EQT's motion for sanctions against Ajayi for filing a separate but similar lawsuit in Allegheny County, which Ajayi said he'd done in case the post-merger company couldn't...

