States Say Feds Are Slow-Walking 'Remain In Mexico' Reboot

By Grace Dixon (September 24, 2021, 5:45 PM EDT) -- Texas and Missouri have blasted the Biden administration's delays in complying with a court order to restart a Trump-era program requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico, saying the government need not hash out an agreement with Mexico before reinstating the policy. The two states told a Texas federal court Thursday that the administration's explanations for why it hasn't yet reimplemented the "Remain in Mexico" program, formally known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, are not in good faith. The states argued that the court should order the federal government to take concrete steps toward compliance and allow expedited discovery to gain a...

