Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

States Say Feds Are Slow-Walking 'Remain In Mexico' Reboot

By Grace Dixon (September 24, 2021, 5:45 PM EDT) -- Texas and Missouri have blasted the Biden administration's delays in complying with a court order to restart a Trump-era program requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico, saying the government need not hash out an agreement with Mexico before reinstating the policy.

The two states told a Texas federal court Thursday that the administration's explanations for why it hasn't yet reimplemented the "Remain in Mexico" program, formally known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, are not in good faith. The states argued that the court should order the federal government to take concrete steps toward compliance and allow expedited discovery to gain a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!