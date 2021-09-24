7th Circ. Panel Says Walmart Can't Rewrite Facts In ADA Trial

By Celeste Bott (September 24, 2021, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit panel on Friday suggested Walmart hasn't "come to grips" with the evidence presented at a trial in which jurors found the retailer violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by pushing out a longtime employee who needed a job coach. During oral arguments, the questioning grew tense as the three judges on the panel urged Walmart's counsel to explain why there wasn't sufficient evidence for reasonable jurors to conclude that it flouted the ADA by not providing Paul Reina, who is deaf and developmentally impaired, with a reasonable accommodation, based on the facts in front of them. U.S. Circuit Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS