Texas Justices Won't Hear Bid To Undo $3.3M Drilling Verdict

By Michelle Casady (September 24, 2021, 3:58 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday declined to hear a bid by Crimson Exploration Operating Co. to undo a $3.38 million jury verdict against it in a dispute with BPX Operating Co. over an oil and gas well that was never completed. The high court's choice not to hear the case leaves intact a March ruling from the Fourteenth Court of Appeals in Houston that upheld the jury's award. Crimson had argued the lower court that upheld the award applied the wrong standard to the case. Crimson asked the high court to intervene in June, arguing the Fourteenth Court of Appeals...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS