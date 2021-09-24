Texas Justices Won't Hear Tax Dispute Over $4.8M Jet

By Asha Glover (September 24, 2021, 4:22 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court denied a petition for review Friday in a case seeking to invalidate a lower court's ruling upholding a tax assessment and fraud penalty on a company's purchase of a $4.8 million business jet. The Supreme Court refused to review an appellate court's decision that said HB Aviation's purchase of a Cessna Citation Excel in 2009 didn't qualify for an occasional sales tax exemption because the company presented documents that didn't properly identify the aircraft's seller. The court's decision leaves in place the lower court's denial of a $396,000 refund for use taxes the company paid under protest...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS