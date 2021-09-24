Pa. Eatery Wants Virus Insurance Suit Paused For 3rd Circ.

By Joyce Hanson (September 24, 2021, 8:57 PM EDT) -- A Pittsburgh restaurant has asked a Pennsylvania federal court to pause its lawsuit seeking insurance coverage for pandemic-related losses, saying the Third Circuit is now considering a group of consolidated appeals that could resolve most of the case's issues. Umami Pittsburgh LLC asked the court to stay proceedings in its suit against Motorists Commercial Mutual Insurance Co. on Thursday, arguing that 14 appeals currently consolidated in the Third Circuit hinge on the same questions of whether business interruption losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and related governmental closure orders should be considered as covered under most insurance plans. "A stay of...

