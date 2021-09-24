Fed. Circ. Rebukes Judge Albright For Still Avoiding Transfers

By Dani Kass (September 24, 2021, 8:42 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday ordered U.S. District Judge Alan Albright to transfer six WSOU Investments patent infringement suits against Juniper Networks from Texas to California, holding the nonpracticing entity can't use a Texas litigation office to justify venue and chiding the judge for ignoring recent rulings against him. The precedential opinion faults Judge Albright for giving too much weight to the fact that Juniper and WSOU — which operates as Brazos — have offices in Texas, and too little weight to the multitude of witnesses based in the Northern District of California. The panel therefore granted Juniper's mandamus petition and...

