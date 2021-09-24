3rd Circ. Orders Rethink Of 'Issue' Class Cert. In Fraud Case

By Matthew Santoni (September 24, 2021, 5:54 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal court erred when it certified a class of hospital patients treated by a doctor who was practicing under a false identity because it failed to follow all the steps necessary for handling a class limited only to certain issues within a case, the Third Circuit ruled Friday. Because the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania had skipped two critical steps in certifying the "issue class" in a case against the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates, the Third Circuit vacated the order that allowed the court to collectively decide whether the commission had a duty...

