Ex-Blue Jays Pitcher Drops Sign-Stealing Suit Against Astros

By Lauren Berg (September 24, 2021, 5:05 PM EDT) -- Former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Michael Bolsinger on Thursday dropped his trade secrets suit against the Houston Astros accusing the Major League Baseball team of sending his career to the showers by stealing his pitching signals, according to a notice filed in Texas state court. Bolsinger, who currently pitches for the Long Island Ducks of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, voluntarily dropped his lawsuit in Harris County, Texas, that claimed the Astros violated the Texas Uniform Trade Secrets Act by stealing his on-field signs. "Plaintiff Michael Bolsinger hereby gives notice that he non-suits all claims and causes of action, with...

