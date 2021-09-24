Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Feds, Pa. Pulled Road Project 'Bait and Switch,' NAACP Says

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (September 24, 2021, 5:47 PM EDT) -- The NAACP and an environmental group on Friday asked a federal judge to force federal and Pennsylvania transportation regulators to do a more thorough environmental analysis of a road project they allege was only approved after the agencies perpetrated a "bait-and-switch scheme" on nearby residents.

The NAACP's Erie, Pennsylvania, chapter and the group Citizens for Pennsylvania's Future said in a motion for summary judgment that the Bayfront Parkway Project was launched after Erie-area residents complained about speeding traffic near public spots like a library, bus station and waterfront.

The groups say that when the Federal Highway Administration and the Pennsylvania Department...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!