Feds, Pa. Pulled Road Project 'Bait and Switch,' NAACP Says

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (September 24, 2021, 5:47 PM EDT) -- The NAACP and an environmental group on Friday asked a federal judge to force federal and Pennsylvania transportation regulators to do a more thorough environmental analysis of a road project they allege was only approved after the agencies perpetrated a "bait-and-switch scheme" on nearby residents. The NAACP's Erie, Pennsylvania, chapter and the group Citizens for Pennsylvania's Future said in a motion for summary judgment that the Bayfront Parkway Project was launched after Erie-area residents complained about speeding traffic near public spots like a library, bus station and waterfront. The groups say that when the Federal Highway Administration and the Pennsylvania Department...

