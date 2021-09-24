Sen. Warren Reintroduces Bill To End Ch. 11 Forum-Shopping

By Vince Sullivan (September 24, 2021, 6:32 PM EDT) -- U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren reintroduced a bipartisan bill Thursday intended to curb the practice of forum-shopping in corporate bankruptcy cases so that large companies can't hand-pick the judges who oversee their insolvency cases. The Bankruptcy Venue Reform Act of 2021 mirrors a similar proposal by Warren, D-Mass., and Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, in 2018, and comes at a time when the deference afforded to debtors in choosing where they commence Chapter 11 cases has been brought under renewed scrutiny. Complex restructuring cases are becoming increasingly concentrated in a handful of federal court jurisdictions, and proponents of venue reform say this is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS