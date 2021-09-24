Bad Record-Keeping Marred Afghanistan Withdrawal, IG Says

By Jennifer Doherty (September 24, 2021, 6:45 PM EDT) -- Chronic record-keeping failures within the office responsible for monitoring U.S. Army equipment provided to contractors in Afghanistan may have caused up to $53.6 million worth of government property to be lost amid the U.S. withdrawal, according to a new watchdog report. According to findings released Friday by the U.S. Department of Defense Office of Inspector General, the relevant U.S. Army unit never implemented two of the IG's four recommendations for improving oversight of the Logistics Civil Augmentation Program, or LOGCAP, following an audit in 2017. As a result, by March 2021, the Army's records of government-furnished property, or GFP, loaned to LOGCAP...

