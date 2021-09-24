Judge Ends Retirement To Lead Immigration Courts

By Alyssa Aquino (September 24, 2021, 4:48 PM EDT) -- A former jurist who retired from the Executive Office for Immigration Review after two decades of service will be returning to lead the nation's immigration courts, the U.S. Department of Justice said Friday. David Neal had served as an immigration judge and spent many years within EOIR leadership, including as the chairman of the Board of Immigration Appeals, before his retirement during the Trump administration. Returning to government service as EOIR director, Neal will now oversee the nation's 69 immigration courts and the appeals board. "The Justice Department's commitment to a fair and efficient immigration court system, governed by due process...

