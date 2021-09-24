Contractors Given Dec. 8 Deadline For Federal Vax Mandate

By Daniel Wilson (September 24, 2021, 5:38 PM EDT) -- Employees of federal contractors and subcontractors will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8 even if they are not working directly on a government contract, the Biden administration said in guidance Friday clarifying its earlier vaccine mandate. The Sep. 9 executive order mandating vaccines is broad, covering both federal contractor employees and work sites with only very limited exceptions, according to the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force. "These safeguards will decrease the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, which will decrease worker absence, reduce labor costs, and improve the efficiency of contractors and subcontractors performing...

