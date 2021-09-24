Colombia Can't Get $19M Glencore Award Axed

By Caroline Simson (September 24, 2021, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Colombia has lost its bid to nix a $19 million arbitral award issued to Swiss commodities giant Glencore following a dispute over coal mining royalties after a committee rejected arguments that the tribunal had wrongly refused to consider documents relating to alleged underlying corruption. The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes ad hoc committee in a decision made public Friday disagreed with Colombia that the tribunal had manifestly exceeded its powers by refusing to allow the country to submit the documents, which Bogotá said supported its arguments that Glencore had bribed its way to a favorable amendment in an underlying concession...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS