At Fed. Circ., Fintiv Fights To Keep Apple Trial In Waco

By Andrew Karpan (September 24, 2021, 8:50 PM EDT) -- The software company Fintiv shot back against Apple's attempts to keep its jury showdown in a patent dispute in an Austin courthouse that's currently holding few trials because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fintiv warned the Federal Circuit that delaying the trial any further would have real consequences because "Fintiv is not a non-practicing entity." The response from Fintiv came exactly a week after Apple lodged its mandamus petition at the Federal Circuit. The tech giant wants to overturn U.S. District Judge Alan Albright's decision this month to move Fintiv's lawsuit out of a courthouse in Austin — where trials have largely...

