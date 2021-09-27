Texas AG Blasts Bar Investigation Over Election Suits

By Katie Buehler (September 27, 2021, 6:40 PM EDT) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton wants the state bar to drop investigations into multiple ethics complaints related to his filing of a lawsuit to overturn the 2020 presidential election, warning the organization against giving in to politics and violating the state constitution's separation of powers clause. In a 22-page response filed with the State Bar of Texas on Friday, Paxton and First Assistant Attorney General Brent Webster defended their lawsuit over the election, saying its dismissal didn't "invalidate the strong Constitutional and legal underpinnings of the pleadings and the solid evidentiary support." Paxton and Webster described the bar's ethics complaints against them as...

