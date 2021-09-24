Trade Court Again Knocks Down Duties On Chinese Plywood

By Alyssa Aquino (September 24, 2021, 8:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade remanded for a fourth time duties on Chinese hardwood plywood, again faulting the U.S. Department of Commerce on Friday for how it calculated tariffs for Chinese importers that weren't separately investigated. Commerce had issued a 57.36% tariff on dozens of companies that it hadn't separately investigated during a 2016 probe into Chinese hardwood plywood imports. The department had arrived at that figure by averaging the dumping margins of the mandatory respondents, 0% for Linyi Chengen Import and Export Co. Ltd.'s and 114.72% for Shandong Dongfang Bayley Wood Co. Ltd., which were based on adverse facts...

