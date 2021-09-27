USPS Violated Artist's Free Speech Rights By Blocking Stamp

By Melissa Angell (September 27, 2021, 8:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Postal Service violated the First Amendment when one of its vendors rejected an artist's stamp design for being too political, according to a D.C. federal judge's ruling granting the artist a win in the long-running suit over the now-defunct custom stamp program. In a 30-page opinion on Friday granting summary judgment to artist Anatol Zukerman, U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper held that Zukerman proved the Postal Service's vendor, Zazzle, engaged in viewpoint discrimination when it rejected Zukerman's custom stamp design for being political. Zazzle's blocking of Zukerman's design, which referred to the U.S. Supreme Court's Citizens United decision...

