2nd Circ. OKs Vimeo's Removal of LGBTQ Conversion Videos

By Melissa Angell (September 24, 2021, 9:44 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Friday affirmed dismissal of Church United's claim that Vimeo discriminated by deleting its account over videos promoting gay conversion, saying the mere fact Vimeo didn't remove other videos with references to LGBTQ sexual orientation isn't enough to show discriminatory intent. Though the church and its pastor, James Domen, argued that they sufficiently alleged discriminatory intent since they purportedly identified similar videos on the platform that were not deleted, the panel didn't buy into that argument and ruled that Church United failed to state a discrimination claim. "The allegations about these 'similar videos' in the amended complaint are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS