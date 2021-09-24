Yale, Workers Cut Tentative Deal To End Wellness Policy Suit

By Vin Gurrieri (September 24, 2021, 7:08 PM EDT) -- Yale University agreed to settle a disability and genetic information bias suit alleging it unlawfully used financial penalties to coerce workers into a wellness program, with a Connecticut federal judge giving both parties two months to finalize the deal. U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley issued an order Thursday acknowledging that both sides agreed to the contours of a deal and gave them until Nov. 22 to file a motion that seeks preliminary approval of the finalized version. Yale and the workers suing it informed the judge in a status report Sept. 22 that they reached a "settlement in principle" and...

