PG&E Facing Manslaughter Charges Over 2020 Calif. Fire

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (September 24, 2021, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A California district attorney on Friday charged PG&E with four felony involuntary manslaughter charges for its role in allegedly causing the Zogg fire, which burned roughly 56,000 acres in two counties last year. Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett said Friday that although it's unusual to charge a corporate entity with manslaughter, it was justified in this case. The manslaughter charges were among the 31 counts in the criminal complaint filed against Pacific Gas & Electric Corp., and they include recklessly causing a fire with great bodily injury and negligent emission of air pollution. "You may wonder, 'Why criminal charges against...

