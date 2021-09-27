Ex-Football Player Loses Penn State Hazing Suit For Good

By Matthew Santoni (September 27, 2021, 3:32 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania State University and football Coach James Franklin have once again dodged, for good this time, a former football player's claims that he was sexually harassed and hazed during his 10 months on the team, after a Pennsylvania federal judge tossed the claims with prejudice. U.S. District Judge Matthew W. Brann said Isaiah Humphries' claims against Penn State and Franklin failed to show they had a special duty to protect him from his teammates' alleged harassment or would be liable under a new state anti-hazing law that took effect during his last 10 days on the team. "Despite numbering 105 pages,...

