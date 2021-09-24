NYC Tower Developers Sued For $125M Over 'Shocking' Flaws

By Craig Clough (September 24, 2021, 10:01 PM EDT) -- The condo boards at a supertall residential building located at 432 Park Ave. in Manhattan sued the developers for $125 million in damages in New York state court Thursday, citing floods, faulty elevators, "intolerable" noise and two electrical explosions while claiming the developer obfuscated and denied the problems for years. The residential and commercial boards of directors for the property filed the complaint against defendant 56th And Park (NY) Owner LLC, as well as against former board members and one current member who had been appointed to serve on the boards by the developer. Most of the individual defendants work for...

