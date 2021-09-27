Wells Fargo Dodges Claim Of Fraudulently 'Corrected' Loans

By Nathan Hale (September 27, 2021, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A federal judge has tossed a Florida couple's proposed class action accusing Wells Fargo of fraudulently changing the maturity dates on mortgages securing home equity loans, concluding they did not claim adequate injury and criticizing them for not seeking to amend their case in a timely fashion. In a five-page order entered Friday, U.S. District Judge Brian J. Davis of the Middle District of Florida adopted a magistrate judge's June 4 report and recommendation that called for the dismissal of Philip and Ingrid Tippett's suit, and he also denied their request for leave to file a second amended complaint. Judge Davis...

