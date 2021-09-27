Federal Circuit Won't Rehear Turkish Steel Tariff Case

By Jennifer Doherty (September 27, 2021, 3:29 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has refused to revisit a panel ruling that affirmed the president's power to modify national security tariffs long after the timeline in the implementing statute has passed, dashing the hopes of Turkish steel interests. Friday's two-page order denied petitions from importer Transpacific Steel LLC and producers Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S., Borusan Mannesmann Pipe U.S. Inc. and the Jordan International Co. The companies had sought rehearing before both the three-judge panel that decided the government's appeal in July and before the full Federal Circuit. Two months ago, a divided panel ruled 2-1 that President Donald Trump...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS