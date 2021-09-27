Markey Seeks White House Answers On DOD Official's Ouster

By Grace Dixon (September 27, 2021, 6:51 PM EDT) -- Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., asked President Joe Biden to clarify whether the U.S. Department of Defense's elimination of a nuclear defense policy official's position was motivated by her willingness to challenge the nuclear status quo. In a letter to the White House on Friday, Markey asked the president to share with Congress why the DOD eliminated the deputy assistant secretary for nuclear and missile defense policy position held by Leonor Tomero in the midst of the nuclear posture review, questioning why Tomero wasn't reassigned when her position was eliminated. "Congress needs to understand whether ideology played any role in Ms. Tomero's...

