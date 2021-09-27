Ex-CEO Of NJ Bank Enters Guilty Plea In Fraud Scheme

By Sarah Jarvis (September 27, 2021, 6:59 PM EDT) -- The onetime head of the now-defunct First State Bank has pled guilty to one count of conspiring to create sham documents as part of a scheme to deceive regulators and the bank about its financial health, for which he faces a fine and a maximum sentence of five years in prison. Joseph Natale, former CEO and chairman of New Jersey-based First State, has agreed to forfeit nearly $360,000 as part of a plea agreement filed Friday. Prosecutors agreed not to initiate any further criminal charges against him related to the purported scheme, if Natale is sentenced to probation and complies with...

