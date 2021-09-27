Food Delivery App Can't Escape Restaurants' Fee Hike Suit

By Joyce Hanson (September 27, 2021, 3:02 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana federal judge has trimmed a proposed class action accusing a food delivery app of breaking its contract with thousands of eateries by raising fees, saying the app is still on the hook for the class' claims that it unfairly raised their per order transaction rates. U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty ruled Friday that Waitr Holdings Inc., which operates the online food and delivery platform for restaurant partners in five Southern states, is entitled to summary judgment on Bobby's Country Cookin' LLC's unjust enrichment claim "because the availability of another remedy at law (the existence of contracts) bars the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS