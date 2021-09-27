Indian Co. Wins $32M Award For Rwanda Power Line Project

By Diamond Naga Siu (September 27, 2021, 5:24 PM EDT) -- Indian engineering and construction company Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd. has confirmed it won a $32 million arbitration award against state-owned Rwanda Energy Group over price adjustments from a power transmission line project connecting the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda. An arbitral tribunal based on the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law rules handed Kalpataru Power the award in August, ruling that Rwanda Energy Group had to pay the Indian company's price adjustments. The decision echoed an earlier ruling by an International Federation of Consulting Engineers Dispute Adjudication Board. Kalpataru Power's company secretary, Rajeev Kumar, confirmed the award in...

